Bitradio Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $52,175.16 and approximately $50.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001345 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,232,278 coins and its circulating supply is 9,232,274 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

