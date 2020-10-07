BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE DSU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50.

