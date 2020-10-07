BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

