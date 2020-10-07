BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BKT opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

