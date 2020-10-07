BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 2nd

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of BKN opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
