BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRLA opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.46. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 509.20 ($6.65).

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

