BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BRLA opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.46. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 509.20 ($6.65).
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile
