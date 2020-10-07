BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MHE opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.66.
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Company Profile
