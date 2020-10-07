Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BKK opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.
About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.