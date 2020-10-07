Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BKK opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

