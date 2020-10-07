BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE:MFL opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile
Read More: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.