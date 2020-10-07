BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE:MFL opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

