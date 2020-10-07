BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE:MUC opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

