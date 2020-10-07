BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE MUJ opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.92.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn
