Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

