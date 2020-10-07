Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.35.
Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Company Profile
