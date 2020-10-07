BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
