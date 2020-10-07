BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.