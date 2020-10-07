BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (MZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
NYSE:MZA opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.30.
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile
