BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

