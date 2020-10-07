Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE:MYI opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

