BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (MFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

