Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:MIY opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

