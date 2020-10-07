BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (MYJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $15.85.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
