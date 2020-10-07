BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (MYJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.