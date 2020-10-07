BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MYN stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

