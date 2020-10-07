BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of MPA stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

