Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

