BlitzPredict Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 85.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $115,891.99 and approximately $559.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlitzPredict alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000531 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000981 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030536 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPredict Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPredict and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.