Block-Logic (BLTG) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $342,030.30 and $119.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055938 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.