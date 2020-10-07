Block-Logic Hits Market Capitalization of $356,458.34 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market cap of $356,458.34 and $204.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055548 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

