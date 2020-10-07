BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) were up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 247,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 210,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.21.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.