BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI) were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52). Approximately 46,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 45,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

