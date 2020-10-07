Boeing (LON:BOE) Trading 3.8% Higher

Boeing Co (LON:BOE) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.89 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 170.54 ($2.23). 16,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 66,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.34 ($2.15).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,410.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $988.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.