Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $49.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,758.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,413. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,793.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,616.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.52.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.