Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $661.52 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce sales of $661.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.10 million and the highest is $671.40 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $692.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,395. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,354,000 after acquiring an additional 829,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,107,000 after purchasing an additional 151,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

