Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.90. 6,757,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,033,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 4.12.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 172.34%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boxlight Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider K Laser Technology Inc. sold 140,809 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $226,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 2,118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Boxlight worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

