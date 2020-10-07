BP (NYSE:BP) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

BP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 836,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,468,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. BP has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $827,751,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after purchasing an additional 558,322 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,684,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

