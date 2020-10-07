Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Brady has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Brady has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.47 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

