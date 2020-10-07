Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.39 Billion

Brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will announce $10.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.31 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $41.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.70 billion to $42.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.81 billion to $45.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 76,048 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 99,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 587,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,067,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

