Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $367.77. 37,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,086. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $378.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.48.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 691,158 shares of company stock worth $234,244,200. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

