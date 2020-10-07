Brokerages Anticipate Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.02. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

Shares of BK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 227,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,945. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.