Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post sales of $932.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $875.00 million. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,061.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,393 shares of company stock worth $42,809,727. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,254 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,864 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.02. 166,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

