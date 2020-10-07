Brokerages Expect Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alexander & Baldwin.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 12.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,283,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 52,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 168,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 227,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,798. The company has a market capitalization of $852.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

