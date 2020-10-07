Brokerages Expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Ameren posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114,590 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. 16,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

