Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce sales of $460.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.75 million and the highest is $487.40 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $461.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

Several analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Citigroup cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $75.55. 1,144,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,722,875. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.