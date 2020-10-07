Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.03 Million

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce sales of $41.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.10 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $118.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $228.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.01 million to $259.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $353.39 million, with estimates ranging from $324.62 million to $407.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 88,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,102. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.57.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.