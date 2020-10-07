Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.95 Million

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report sales of $313.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.10 million and the highest is $339.80 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $306.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.64. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,122 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

