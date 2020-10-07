Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Deere & Company reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.62. 51,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.51. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $231.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.