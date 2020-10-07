Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$3.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.99). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.45) to ($5.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. 8,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,364. The company has a market cap of $967.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 354,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 106,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 288,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

