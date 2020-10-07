Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.19.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.70. The company had a trading volume of 112,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,283. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,803.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average of $136.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

