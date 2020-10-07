Brokerages Expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.57 Million

Analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post $127.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.69 million and the highest is $133.80 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $90.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $510.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.80 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $729.26 million, with estimates ranging from $664.50 million to $801.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $477,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,827,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 468,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $141.98.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.