Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.07). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 138.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 60,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.41.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

