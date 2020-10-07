Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to post ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.85). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 304.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($8.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.19) to ($7.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 313,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,502,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

