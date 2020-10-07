Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,670,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

