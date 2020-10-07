Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $11.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,776,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in VMware by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,736 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in VMware by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in VMware by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $49,726,000 after buying an additional 88,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,754,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.75. The stock had a trading volume of 937,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

